Steve Bannon At CPAC: ‘Hold Us Accountable For What We Promised’

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Thousands are gathering to talk about what they hope the White House will do for them at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.

Conservative activists are pushing their agenda with new energy.

“We the people have given them the White House, the Senate, the Congress, multiple governorships, state houses, so it’s time to get the people’s work done,” said Holly Thacker of Cleveland.

Officials: Soda Tax Defies Predictions With $5.7M In Revenue To Date

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon and chief of staff Reince Priebus addressed a packed house.

“Hold us accountable for what we promised. Hold us accountable for delivering what we promised,” said Bannon.

Priebus added, “It was Donald Trump that was able to bring this party and this movement together.”

Bannon is the former chairman of Breitbart News, a website that became a platform for the self-described alt-right, a group criticized for promoting white supremacy.

Atlantic City Bans Balloon Releases; Imposes $500 Fine

Alt-right founder Richard Spencer says he was kicked out of CPAC after a speaker denounced the organization.

“There is a sinister organization that is trying to worm its way into our ranks,” said Dan Schneider of the American Conservative Union.

On Friday, Trump will take the stage. Many people in the audience admit they once doubted his commitment to a conservative agenda, but they changed their minds.

“The first executive order may not have been perfect, but he is taking some steps,” said Judson Phillips of Nashville.

The conference is also flooded with millennials.

“We’re the ones that have the ideas and answers,” said Cabot Phillips of Campus Reform. “We want to just have the freedom to be able to act on those ideas we have and I think that is what conservatism is about.”

The CPAC crowd expects the new president and Republican Congress to deliver lower taxes and repeal Obamacare.

Topics on Thursday’s agenda included the future of health care, Israel and government corruption.