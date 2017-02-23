Reports: Sixers Trade Nerlens Noel To Mavericks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers did trade a center on Thursday before the deadline — but it wasn’t Jahlil Okafor.
The Sixers traded former first-round pick Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports. The Sixers are reportedly getting back Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a first-round pick.
It’s a surprise move following weeks of speculation that Okafor would be the one to be moved.
Noel is a restricted free agent at the end of this season.
There were previous reports the Sixers were leaning to signing the reserve center to a contract extension.
Noel has been averaging nearly 9 points and 5 rebounds a game this season.
This is a developing story.