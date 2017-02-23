Philadelphia Man Raises Money To Repair St. Louis Cemetery

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Just days after grave headstones in Saint Louis Jewish Cemetery were vandalized, a Muslim man living in Philadelphia decided to raise money for the repairs.

When Tarek El-Messidi saw the images of more than 100 graves knocked over and damaged, he had to do something.

“I really thought, ya know, what if that was my own parent or grandparent, or great-grandparent whose grave had been desecrated that way?” he said.

El-Messidi runs a Muslim based non-profit called Celebrate Mercy.

“We teach about the life of the Prophet Muhammad, but we also do these social campaigns of compassion,” he explained.

He and the group MPower launched an online fundraiser to pay for the repairs.

“Our goal was $20,000, and we actually just raised that in three hours,” El-Messidi said.

Now, they have surpassed $120,000.

“I believe both the Jewish and Muslim communities are being targeted,” said El-Messidi.

He says they will use the excess cash to pay for the cemetery’s security system, and to help other Jewish centers that may have been vandalized in the past.