Pete Rose On Phillies’ Wall Of Fame Ballot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The all-time hit king is on the Philadelphia Phillies’ Wall of Fame ballot.
Pete Rose is one of ten former players on the ballot, along with Steve Bedrosian, Larry Christenson, Jim Fregosi, Gene Garber, Placido Polanco, Ron Reed, Scott Rolen, Manny Trillo and Rick Wise.
Voting began Thursday, Feb. 23, and will end March 15.
The Phillies previously told CBS 3 they received permission from Major League Baseball to make Pete Rose eligible for the organization’s honor.
Rose was an integral part of the Phillies winning their first World Series championship in 1980.
Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 for gambling on games while playing and managing the Cincinnati Reds.
Phillies legend Mike Schmidt has pushed Rose for entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but to no avail.
Rose compiled a record 4,256 hits over 26 seasons.
He played for the Phillies from 1979 to 1983.