Mother Will Give Birth To Terminally Ill Baby To Donate Organs

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CBS) — A mother in Oklahoma says she is giving birth to her terminally ill daughter so another child can have a chance at life.
Keri Young’s husband recounts on Facebook the moment the couple found out their future daughter, Eva, would be born without a brain.
“There I was, crestfallen and heartbroken,” writes husband Royce Young. “Somehow through full body ugly crying, Keri looked up and asked, ‘If I carry her full term, can we donate her organs?'”
The doctor then replied, “Oh honey, that’s so brave of you to say.”
But Keri Young meant it.
“I momentarily got lifted out of the moment and just stood in awe of her,” said Royce Young. “I was a spectator to my own life, watching a superhero find her superpowers. In literally the worst moment of her life, finding out her baby was going to die, it took her less than a minute to think of someone else and how her selflessness could help. ”
Knowing the road ahead would be tough, the couple says they still chose to give birth to Eva, mainly to make another child’s life possible.
“While the experience of holding and kissing our daughter will be something we cherish forever, the gift(s) she’s got inside that little body of hers is what really matters,” he wrote. “There’s another family out there hurting and hoping for a miracle for their baby, knowing full well someone else’s baby will need to die first. Eva can be that miracle.”