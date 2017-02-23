Jesse Waters On Milo Yiannopoulos: ‘You Live By The Sword, You Die By The Sword’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jesse Waters, from the O’Reilly Factor on Fox News, addressed the downfall of Milo Yiannopoulos this week following the release of video where he appeared to defend pedophilia, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he brought these problems on himself.

“I’ve never met the guy. I don’t really know much about him. It looks like he’s provocateur and says stuff to get a specific reaction. But, you live by the sword, you die by the sword. He’s had a rough week. It looks like he imploded. His career has really suffered after this week.”

Waters is not sure if Yiannopoulos will be able to salvage his career after such a serious mistake.

“He might be able to take some time off and rehab himself and reinvent himself. I don’t know if he can come back from this. We’re going to have to see but I know he’s going to continue his college tour. So, I think students are still going to be burning things when he shows up.”

He also criticized Republicans in Congress for failing to have a plan in place to repeal Obamacare.

“I don’t know what they were doing from Nov. 8 to inauguration. They knew they were going to have majorities in the House and Senate. They knew Trump was going to be President. You’d think they’d have a replacement bill in place. But they don’t. They’ve dragged their feet. Now they’re saying they’re going to delay the tax cut package until after Obamacare because of the statutory requirements because Obamacare is a tax, as you remember. So, I don’t know what they’ve been doing.”