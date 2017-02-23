Haddonfield Gives Thumbs Up To New Nanobrewery

by Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey community with a long-standing reputation as a dry town has given the green light for a nanobrewery.

Kings Road Brewing Company is the creation of five Haddonfield natives whose request got the thumbs up from the zoning board earlier this week.

Pete Gagliardi says he and his partners plan to transform a 1,000 square foot space in a building along Kings Highway into what they hope will be a destination for craft beer lovers.

“Its gonna be a mostly retail business, but it should be sufficient to meet and have a nice tasting room. Growlers and pints are gonna be the corner stone of our business, so pints in and tasting sampler glasses, and then growlers to go,” Gagliardi said.

The growlers are designed to attract, and could be a favorite for diners.

“One of the big selling points was the local restaurants. Sometimes they think they lose business ’cause they don’t have liquor licenses. So people can come here, get a growler, go across the street. In fact, there’s a British chip shop right across the street from us,” said Gagliardi

Haddonfield is just the latest New Jersey town to take advantage of state legislation that loosened the restrictions on craft brewing.

Kings Road partner Bob Hochgertel says things have been moving quickly.

“There’s 68 nanobreweries or small brewery’s in New Jersey that have popped up in just the last couple of years,” he said.

They’re planning to open Kings Road sometime this Fall.