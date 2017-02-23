Former Cop Accused Of Shooting Teen Girl In Alleged Road Rage Incident

UPPER GWYNEDD, Pa. (CBS) — A former police officer in Montgomery County is under arrest on charges he fired into a car potentially involved in a road rage incident with his stepdaughter.

Owen Farmer was a police officer in Upper Gwynedd from December 2000 until an honorable discharge in February 2009.

The 45-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, accused of firing three shots into an SUV outside his Upper Gwynedd home over the weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, Farmer’s 20-year-old stepdaughter was driving on North Wales Road when she tells police a dark-colored BMW was driving slowly. She says the vehicle appeared to be making a turn but then re-entered the roadway.

As she passed the BMW, she says the other driver honked at her and flashed her high-beams. Farmer’s stepdaughter says she gave the BMW the finger. The BMW continued to follow her and that, according to the complaint, is when the 20-year-old called her stepfather and told him she was being followed and he should come outside with his gun.

Farmer was waiting by his driveway. When he walked toward the BMW, he says the driver backed up and ran over his foot. As the SUV drove away, he fired three shots at the back of the vehicle.

According to the driver of the BMW, she was in the car with her husband and teenage daughter when a car started tailgating her. The driver finally passed her and gave her the finger, and that’s when she followed it into the neighborhood.

According to the complaint, the 15-year-old girl sitting in the front passenger seat of the BMW was hit in the back by a bullet and needed treatment at a nearby hospital.

Farmer was taken by ambulance and treated for a broken foot.

He was arraigned on Tuesday and is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 13.