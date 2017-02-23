Birthday Extravaganza: Philly Zoo’s Gorilla Baby ‘Amani’ Turns 6 Months Old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–It’s a birthday extravaganza at the Philadelphia Zoo!
The zoo is celebrating its newest toddlers.
Gorilla baby “Amani” is six months old today and her quadruplet lemur friends are turning one!
Philadelphia Zoo’s New Baby Gorilla Gets A Name
It’s a call for celebration as both species are critically endangered in the wild.
The birthday party for the babies will start at 10:30 this morning.
Primate experts will be onsite to answer questions, while the animals open their presents and enjoy some cake!