Atlantic City Bans Balloon Releases; Imposes $500 Fine

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Hold onto your balloons, it’s now illegal to release them in Atlantic City.
The city council voted unanimously on Wednesday to ban the release of balloons filled with gas weighing less than air, the Press of Atlantic City reports.
Those who release balloons could be fined up to $500.
Ventnor, Margate and Longport have also passed balloon bans, the Press says.
Councilman Frank Gilliam, who sponsored the ban, tells the paper he introduced the ordinance to keep the city and ocean clean.
“Atlantic City is a beautiful place,” Gilliam said. “The ocean is a beautiful element of our existence, so we want to protect it in any way we can.”