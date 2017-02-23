63-Year-Old Man Beaten, Robbed In Delco, Authorities Call Suspects ‘Cowards’

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Battered and bruised, 63-year-old John, who was concerned about revealing his full identity, tells Eyewitness News that he’s glad to be alive.

His knee is bandaged. He has bruises to his face and arm. He was walking near Sansom Street and Fairfield Avenue on a calm early evening on Wednesday in Upper Darby.

“Just walking through the neighborhood, like he does all the time,” described Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says two men approached John from behind.

“Apparently they run up on him, knock him down,” Chitwood said, adding that they demanded money.

Thursday, as John recovered, Upper Darby police searched the area for any video that may show the suspects and lead to an arrest.

“It angers me because, No. 1, they’re cowardly acts,” Chitwood said. “Second, it’s two guys on a 63-year-old guy, to beat him. Thank God he’s not dead.”

Upper Darby police have reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses, but nothing shows the incident or the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Darby Police.