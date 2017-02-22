Uber, La Salle Launch Partnership To Help Students Get Around

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Uber and La Salle University are teaming up to help students get around.
Surprisingly, the new dedicated pickup location on campus is not at the intersection of Olney and Uber. It’s a few blocks west at La Salle’s School of Business for rides to the Olney stop on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.
Interim dean MarySheila McDonald hopes more pickup locations are added as the partnership expands.
“We see it as not only a way of getting students to and from our campus safely and affordably, we also see it as a way to encourage our students to explore the city of Philadelphia,” she said.
Sophomore finance major Samantha usually walks to the train station, but says she will take advantage of the partnership in the future.
“If it’s raining or if it’s windy, now I’m really happy I can do that with a flat rate,” she said.
Initially, the UberPOOL rides to Broad and Olney from the business school will cost $1.99. Pricing is still being worked out beyond the two-week promotional period.