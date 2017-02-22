The Dom Giordano Show: Archbishop Charles Chaput & State Senator John Eickelberger | February 22

9:00-Department of Homeland Security issuing memos to expand illegal immigration deportation.
9:35-Senator Santorum, the Obama administration ignored the rise in anti-Semitism.
10:00-Archbishop Charles Chaput joined discussing his new book “Strangers in the Strange Land.”
10:20-Putin’s favorability ratings amongst Republicans seeing a surge.
11:00-Whitemarsh Township holding a debate on signage that says “a great place to live, work and worship.”
11:35-State Senator John Eichelberger joined discussing his comments about the inner-city students.