Philly Business Mislabeled Chicken Left In 80-Degree Heat, Lawsuit Alleges

February 22, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Lawsuit, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The federal government has filed a lawsuit against a Philadelphia retail store after they allegedly sold “misbranded” labeled chicken that was left in unacceptable conditions.

Authorities allege that J & B Poultry Market, Inc. mislabeled their chicken because a shipment was held under unacceptable conditions, including in the back of a pick-up truck outside, and at ambient temperatures in the store as high as 80 degrees.

Study: Cat Ownership Not Linked To Mental Health Problems

Authorities say they are seeking to permanently prevent the business from further selling chickens that are improperly labeled and held under insanitary conditions.

The Poultry Products Inspection Act prohibits companies and individuals from selling “misbranded” or “adulterated” poultry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia