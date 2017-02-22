Philly Business Mislabeled Chicken Left In 80-Degree Heat, Lawsuit Alleges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The federal government has filed a lawsuit against a Philadelphia retail store after they allegedly sold “misbranded” labeled chicken that was left in unacceptable conditions.
Authorities allege that J & B Poultry Market, Inc. mislabeled their chicken because a shipment was held under unacceptable conditions, including in the back of a pick-up truck outside, and at ambient temperatures in the store as high as 80 degrees.
Authorities say they are seeking to permanently prevent the business from further selling chickens that are improperly labeled and held under insanitary conditions.
The Poultry Products Inspection Act prohibits companies and individuals from selling “misbranded” or “adulterated” poultry.