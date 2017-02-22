Flyers Welcome Capitals To The Center Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will be back at the Center tonight as they welcome the Washington Capitals to town.

Dave Hakstol’s squad is coming off a 1-2-0 road trip which they wrapped up on Sunday with a 3-2 win in Vancouver. Prior to that, the Flyers dropped decisions in Calgary and Edmonton.

Overall on the season, the Flyers have 63 points (28-24-7), they are currently three points out in the race for the final wildcard playoff spot in the East.

Washington sits atop of the NHL standings with 85 points (39-12-7). The Capitals are coming off back-to-back losses though. Most recently, they fell to the Rangers on Sunday, 2-1.

The Flyers and Capitals have already played twice this season. Back on December 21st, the Flyers won in a shootout at the Center, 3-2. On January 15th, the Capitals shut out the Orange and Black in Washington, 5-0.

Michal Neuvirth is expected to get the start in net tonight for the Flyers, his fifth in a row.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Flyers and this game with the Caps.

