NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Flyers Welcome Capitals To The Center Tonight

February 22, 2017 4:24 PM By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Flyers, Matt Leon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will be back at the Center tonight as they welcome the Washington Capitals to town.

Dave Hakstol’s squad is coming off a 1-2-0 road trip which they wrapped up on Sunday with a 3-2 win in Vancouver. Prior to that, the Flyers dropped decisions in Calgary and Edmonton.

Overall on the season, the Flyers have 63 points (28-24-7), they are currently three points out in the race for the final wildcard playoff spot in the East.

Washington sits atop of the NHL standings with 85 points (39-12-7). The Capitals are coming off back-to-back losses though. Most recently, they fell to the Rangers on Sunday, 2-1.

The Flyers and Capitals have already played twice this season. Back on December 21st, the Flyers won in a shootout at the Center, 3-2. On January 15th, the Capitals shut out the Orange and Black in Washington, 5-0.

Michal Neuvirth is expected to get the start in net tonight for the Flyers, his fifth in a row.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Flyers and this game with the Caps.


 

You can follow Matt on Twitter @Mattleonkyw.

More from Matt Leon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia