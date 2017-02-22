Couple Fined For Not Removing Racist Graffiti From Their Garage

STAMFORD, CT (CBS) — A Connecticut couple has been fined by their town for racist graffiti that someone else scrawled on their garage door.
Someone spray painted the “N” word on their garage in Stamford last month.
Instead of painting over it, they left it up, fearing that erasing it would mean whoever did it would get away without punishment.
They are now fighting a $100 “notice of blight” violation.
The victim says he just wants to find out who did it and it has to stop.
The Stamford Police Department says it is looking into the incident, but that there are few security cameras in the area and no eyewitnesses.