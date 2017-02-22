Computer Problems At Philly Airport Leads to Ground Stop for Departing Flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Computer problems are causing major issues this morning at Philadelphia International Airport.
A passenger tells CBS 3 he’s been standing in line since 4 a.m.
In a tweet, the airport says the problem seems to be with American Airlines and that no other airlines are affected.
The airport says the FAA has issued a ground stop for American Airlines flights departing Philadelphia.
The airline addressed the issue saying in a statement, “There was a planned overnight internet shutdown and the system did not come back online at 4 a.m. as planned. Working to fix ASAP. Manually checking in passengers. Ground stop in place.”
A photo sent to CBS 3 shows a sea of long lines as passengers are still waiting to check their bags.
CBS 3 called the airport and left a message for their spokesperson, we’re still waiting for a call back.
