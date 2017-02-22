Computer Problems At Philly Airport Leads to Ground Stop for Departing Flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Computer problems are causing major issues this morning at Philadelphia International Airport.

A passenger tells CBS 3 he’s been standing in line since 4 a.m.

In a tweet, the airport says the problem seems to be with American Airlines and that no other airlines are affected.

The airport says the FAA has issued a ground stop for American Airlines flights departing Philadelphia.

Due to computer network issues @AmericanAir at @PHLAirport is experiencing delays. No other airlines at PHL are affected. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) February 22, 2017

The airline addressed the issue saying in a statement, “There was a planned overnight internet shutdown and the system did not come back online at 4 a.m. as planned. Working to fix ASAP. Manually checking in passengers. Ground stop in place.”

FAA has issued a ground stop for flights departing to PHL. Expect delays. Check flight status with your carrier. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) February 22, 2017

Update: Ground stop for flights departing to PHL is for @AmericanAir flights only. Other inbound flights are operating. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) February 22, 2017

A photo sent to CBS 3 shows a sea of long lines as passengers are still waiting to check their bags.

Travelers report system outage @AmericanAir @PHLAirport say they are unable to check bags. Causing backup @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Oxg4BGxSA4 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) February 22, 2017

Allow extra time to check in if you're flying @AmericanAir at @PHLAirport Expect delays due to computer network issue. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) February 22, 2017

