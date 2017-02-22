Candice Wiggins Says She Was Targeted For Being Heterosexual In WNBA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former WNBA champion Candice Wiggins says left the game early due to a “toxic” culture within the league.
The 30-year-old, former No. 3 overall pick of the Minnesota Lynx revealed in an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune that she was bullied during her eight seasons in the WNBA.
“Me being heterosexual and straight, and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge,” Wiggins said in the interview, via CBSNews.com.
“I wanted to play two more seasons of WNBA, but the experience didn’t lend itself to my mental state. It was a depressing state in the WNBA. It’s not watched. Our value is diminished. It can be quite hard. I didn’t like the culture inside the WNBA, and without revealing too much, it was toxic for me,” Wiggins said.
Former and current WNBA players spoke out for and against Wiggins’ claims.