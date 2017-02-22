Bill Cosby Tweets ‘Legacy Can’t Be Abolished’ After Being Left Out Of TV Special

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bill Cosby is upset that he was not included in NBC’s 90th anniversary special.
Cosby shared a news article on Twitter with the hashtags #LegacyCantBeAbolished, #TheWorldSeesTheTruth and #NoBillCosby.
The special did not include mention of “I-Spy,” a show that featured Cosby in the lead role.
Cosby is facing criminal sex assault charges in Montgomery County and he is the defendant in a number of defamation lawsuits.