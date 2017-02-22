Bill Cosby Tweets ‘Legacy Can’t Be Abolished’ After Being Left Out Of TV Special

February 22, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bill Cosby is upset that he was not included in NBC’s 90th anniversary special.

Cosby shared a news article on Twitter with the hashtags #LegacyCantBeAbolished, #TheWorldSeesTheTruth and #NoBillCosby.

Cosby, A Year Later: Will He Seek Deal Or Prepare For Trial? 

The special did not include mention of “I-Spy,” a show that featured Cosby in the lead role.

Cosby is facing criminal sex assault charges in Montgomery County and he is the defendant in a number of defamation lawsuits.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie
Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia