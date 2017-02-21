Zeoli Show Log 02.21.17

3pm- While visiting the African American Museum in Washington D.C., President Trump denounced Antisemitism.
3:20pm- Lawrence O’ Donnell suggested that Mike Pence should use the power of the 25th Amendment to take power away from President Trump.
3:30pm- While on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, John Heilemann said that Trump’s war on media may provoke an act of violence similar to the Oklahoma City bombing.
4:05pm- Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart following controversial comments regarding pedophilia.
4:50pm- Has Mar-a-Lago become the new Camp David?
5pm- The Dow Jones “Trump Bump”is the biggest post inaugural gain since Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency.
5:15pm- Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, claims Russian hacks could have been the reason for Clinton’s electoral defeat.
5:20pm- Keith Olbermann explains how the 25th Amendment could be Trump’s undoing.
5:35pm- Sen. Rand Paul disagrees with Sen. John McCain’s criticisms of Donald Trump. He stated that if McCain were president the U.S. would be in perpetual war.
5:40pm- Glenn Greenwald notes the hypocrisy of the left suddenly loving White House information leaks.
5:50pm- CNN’s Brain Stelter claims that Donald Trump’s attack on the press are a form of poison.