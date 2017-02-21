Zeoli Show Log 02.21.17

February 21, 2017 5:59 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: 25th Amendment, Hillary Clinton, John Heilemann, Keith Olbermann, Lawrence O'Donnell, Mike Pence, Milo Yiannopoulos, President Trump, Robby Mook, Sen. John McCain, Sen. Rand Paul, Trump Bump

3pm- While visiting the African American Museum in Washington D.C., President Trump denounced Antisemitism. 

3:20pm- Lawrence O’ Donnell suggested that Mike Pence should use the power of the 25th Amendment to take power away from President Trump.

3:30pm- While on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, John Heilemann said that Trump’s war on media may provoke an act of violence similar to the Oklahoma City bombing. 

4:05pm- Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart following controversial comments regarding pedophilia. 

4:50pm- Has Mar-a-Lago become the new Camp David?

5pm- The Dow Jones “Trump Bump”is the biggest post inaugural gain since Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency.

5:15pm- Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, claims Russian hacks could have been the reason for Clinton’s electoral defeat.

5:20pm- Keith Olbermann explains how the 25th Amendment could be Trump’s undoing.

5:35pm- Sen. Rand Paul disagrees with Sen. John McCain’s criticisms of Donald Trump. He stated that if McCain were president the U.S. would be in perpetual war.

5:40pm- Glenn Greenwald notes the hypocrisy of the left suddenly loving White House information leaks.

5:50pm- CNN’s Brain Stelter claims that Donald Trump’s attack on the press are a form of poison. 

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia