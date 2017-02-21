Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Stealing From South Jersey Church

MARLTON, NJ (CBS) – Evesham Township Police are on the hunt for a man they say stole from a church in Marlton, New Jersey.
Authorities say on Feb. 13, the male suspect stole cash and gift cards from offices inside the St. Joan of Arc Church on the 100 block of
Willowbend Road.
An investigation determined that the male had entered the church around 6:15 p.m. and hid in a guest room on the second floor of the church.
Police say around 11 p.m., the suspect began walking around the building stealing cash and gift cards from various rooms.
Authorities believe the male then contacted a taxi cab company for transportation to an area around the Philadelphia Airport.
The suspect is described by police as a black male with a stocky build. He is believed to be in his 40s and has a thin mustache.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.