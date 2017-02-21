King Of Prussia Business Donates Beds To Philly K-9 Unit

February 21, 2017 5:40 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt, Philadelphia

by John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A King of Prussia business gives a gift to the Philadelphia Police Department’s K-9 unit that could help them rest easier.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross was grateful for the donation of more than 40 orthopedic dog beds to the police K-9 unit.

K-9 officers enjoying their new beds. (credit: John McDevitt)

The four-legged officers are large dogs and susceptible to painful joint and muscle problems.

A luxury bed, experts say, could enhance a dog’s quality of life and possibly extend years of healthy mobility.

Big Barker is the company behind the beds, and Eric Shannon is the Top Dog.

“We make therapeutic mattresses for dogs, and the reason why is because large dogs often suffer from painful joint conditions like K-9 arthritis and hip dysplasia. So what our beds do is greatly enhance their quality of life by removing all of the pressure points as they rest,” Shannon explained.

The entire k-9 unit on the streets of Philadelphia, at the airport, and even a few retired K-9 officers will be sleeping in luxury.

