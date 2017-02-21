Commuters Frustrated Following SEPTA’s Train Crash

February 21, 2017 6:14 PM By David Spunt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things are back up and running during the evening rush hour following a SEPTA train crash that left four people injured, one critically.

Commuters were back to the rush hour grind in Center City, just hours after two SEPTA trains collided on a loop just beyond the 69th Street stop in Upper Darby.

“It’s scary. It’s scary. I ride the El every day,” said commuter Nicole Ackwood.

4 Injured After SEPTA Trains Derail Near 69th Street Terminal

Ackwood joined thousands of commuters during rush hour with no major issues, however, others say today’s news is frustrating.

“I actually had to go to an appointment and I was really late because of the situation,” said commuter Carol Roberts.

The 69th Street Station opened in the afternoon, but talk of what happened continued to dominate conversations as people headed home.

“By us riding SEPTA every day, they have the money to fix it, so just fix it,” said Ackwood.

SEPTA Dealing With String Of Train-Related Issues Over Past Several Months

The NTSB is now leading the investigation.

Today’s mishap is just the latest for SEPTA. Over the summer, dozens of cars were taken out of service because of a crack. A similar situation happened earlier this month.

