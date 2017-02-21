Car Collides With School Bus At Hammonton High School

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS)—Police are investigating an accident involving a school bus in Hammonton on Tuesday morning.
School officials tell CBS 3 that a car hit the school bus in the parking lot of the Hammonton High School.
The school nurse was on the scene, but no students on the bus or inside the car were injured, officials said.
No word yet on whether the driver of the car was a student.
The school says all parents of the students on the bus are being notified of the incident.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.