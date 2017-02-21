BREAKING: Philly Police: Man Made Up Story About Missing Boy, Carjacking 

Car Collides With School Bus At Hammonton High School

February 21, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: accident, Hammonton

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS)—Police are investigating an accident involving a school bus in Hammonton on Tuesday morning.

School officials tell CBS 3 that a car hit the school bus in the parking lot of the Hammonton High School.

The school nurse was on the scene, but no students on the bus or inside the car were injured, officials said.

No word yet on whether the driver of the car was a student.

The school says all parents of the students on the bus are being notified of the incident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia