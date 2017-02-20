The Health Benefits Of Mediterranean Diet

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is little doubt that our diet might have one of the biggest roles in protecting our heart and extending our lives. Next to genetics, it probably has the biggest role — and people argue if it is not even more important than genetics.
According to a major study conducted in Spain, a Mediterranean diet rich in virgin olive oil improved high-density lipoprotein or good cholesterol function in all people — especially those with high-cardiovascular risk.
Following a low-fat Mediterranean diet rich in virgin olive oil and with nuts could protect our cardiovascular health in several ways, including making our good cholesterol work in a more complete way.
The report is in the Journal Circulation and clearly shows the benefit of this diet.