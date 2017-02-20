Postpartum Depression, Not Just For Moms

February 20, 2017 9:18 PM By Lynne Adkins
by Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you think of postpartum depression, you think of the mom. But dads can suffer too.

Sleepless nights, fear of failing the newborn, and worry about what the future holds can affect both sexes, and new research shows that postpartum depression isn’t just for women.

Dr. Michael Thase, professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania says men just don’t always share their feelings.

“Men are not quite as good as women in general at admitting to having issues and getting help for it. ‘Embarrassed’ might be the word, or more subject to stigma. This must mean ‘I’m weak’ or must mean ‘I’m not capable enough,'” said Dr. Thase.

He urges family and friends to keep an eye on the behavior of the new dad, along with the new mom, to make sure they’re both coping well.

