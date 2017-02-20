Police Search For Man They Say Set Fire To Popular South Philly Landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say started a fire in the back of Famous 4th Street Deli on Bainbridge Street.
It happened around 4:30 in the morning on February 12.
Moments before the fire started, the suspect can be seen on surveillance video trying to open car doors in the neighborhood.
The deli had some outside damage from the flames — mostly to the brick and phone lines.
Philadelphia’s Citywide Arson task force is investigating.
They are looking for a man in his 50s wearing a bright maroon shirt and leather jacket.
Anyone with information should call police.