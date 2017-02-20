Drexel Basketball Player Recognized For Her Passion On And Off The Court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “There is no better person that has come through this program than Meg Creighton.”

On the court, you can call Meghan Creighton’s game impressive. Just a few weeks ago she set a Drexel record with ten 3 pointers in a game.

“I just kept finding myself open and Denise always yells at me if I don’t shoot, so I figured I shouldn’t get yelled at.”

She’s a point guard, she thrives on making those around her better, and she likes to share, ranking 2nd all-time in assists at Drexel.

The selflessness that defines her game on the court is completely overshadowed by her selflessness off it.

Her coach Denise Dillon describes her best. “Simply she wants to help others, she wants to make others worlds a little be easier, a little bit happier.

“It’s almost like selfish because I think I get way more out of giving then I’ll ever give to people. So if I can go and help someone for 10 minutes or an hour and they need my help, I’ll do it. If it’s going to a soup kitchen, if it’s helping out at a clinic or if it’s just emailing someone and thanking them for donating to Assisting Others.”

This is her final season, so Meghan wanted to do something great.

She started a program called “Assisting Others.”

For every assist this season, money is raised and donated to two charities, one called Evan-Fest which raises money for children with life threatening illnesses, named in honor of her brother’s childhood friend who died of cancer.

“Evan was this person where you walked into a room and you were the most important person and how your day was going was more important than how his day was going while he was battling cancer. So when I was young I really didn’t understand it, I just thought my brother had the coolest friend in the world.”

She continues, “That’s really when I understood the reason for giving back, so it’s not just because it makes you feel good, or because you make other people feel good. It’s because people come on this earth and they impact your life in a way so then your mission is to carry their legacy on the best way you know how. So that’s how I came up with assisting others.”

Meghan has taken a leadership role on the team, a role that she said was hard for her until she did it her way.

“It’s not just leading someone on the court, it’s leading them off and making sure their all right. Cause when people know that you care about them outside the four lines of the court you get a lot more out of then you’d ever get beyond that.”

Her coach says the program and the team are better because they’ve had Meghan around.

“She makes all of us better people. And she’s not forcing it on anyone it’s just who she is. And then it becomes contagious.”

“The future, we’re going to be alright because she’s passed that on to the others, to the younger ones.”

