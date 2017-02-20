Dom Show Notes 2.20.17

9:00-Andy McCarthy of National Review joined discussing the passing of Omar Abdel-Rahman in prison.
9:10-A St. Joe’s Professor stating people will die because of the election of Donald Trump.
10:00-Israeli soldiers from Stand with Us, Nir and Shai joined discussing their lives in Israel and the current relationship between the United States and Israel.
10:10-Milo under fire for comments about pedophillia.
10:35-Dom’s big list of the top 10 Presidents.
11:00-Central Bucks High School West holding a rally today for civil rights.
11:05-Anonymous letters to people with “no home for hate” signs.
11:20-St. Joe’s University issues a statement about Dr. David Perry.