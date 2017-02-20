DEVELOPING: Police Investigating Possible Kidnapping At Del. Apartment Complex

Dom Show Notes 2.20.17

February 20, 2017 11:58 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Andy McCarthy of National Review joined discussing the passing of Omar Abdel-Rahman in prison.

9:10-A St. Joe’s Professor stating people will die because of the election of Donald Trump. 

10:00-Israeli soldiers from Stand with Us, Nir and Shai joined discussing their lives in Israel and the current relationship between the United States and Israel.

10:10-Milo under fire for comments about pedophillia.

10:35-Dom’s big list of the  top 10 Presidents.

11:00-Central Bucks High School West holding a rally today for civil rights.

11:05-Anonymous letters to people with “no home for hate” signs. 

11:20-St. Joe’s University issues a statement about Dr. David Perry.

