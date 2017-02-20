Bucks County Group Creates Anti-KKK Flyers To Promote Positivity

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A group in Doylestown, Bucks County will be handing out messages of acceptance and inclusion.
Last week, the group “Showing Up For Racial Justice” came together to create special heart shaped flyers.
This was all in response to the distribution of KKK recruitment flyers in the neighborhood.
Later today, members will take to the streets to pass out the news signs which promote positivity.
Local businesses are encouraged to put the signs on display.