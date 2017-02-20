Bucks County Group Creates Anti-KKK Flyers To Promote Positivity

February 20, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Bucks County, doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A group in Doylestown, Bucks County will be handing out messages of acceptance and inclusion.

Last week, the group “Showing Up For Racial Justice” came together to create special heart shaped flyers.

KKK Valentine’s-Themed Fliers Now Reportedly Found In 4 N.J. Towns, Bucks County

This was all in response to the distribution of KKK recruitment flyers in the neighborhood.

Later today, members will take to the streets to pass out the news signs which promote positivity.

Local businesses are encouraged to put the signs on display.

