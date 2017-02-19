Weekend Box Office Report: ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Continues To Build On Success

February 19, 2017 10:00 PM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The animated sequel, The LEGO Batman Movie, made it two first-place finishes in a row, earning an estimated $34-million and taking the top spot again.

The runner-up also remained the same as the holdover, Fifty Shades Darker, also a sequel, took in $21-million.

In third place was the new action-adventure fantasy, The Great Wall, starring Matt Damon. It earned $18-million.

Fourth place belonged to the action-thriller sequel, John Wick: Chapter Two, with $16-million.

And rounding out the top five was the debuting comedy, Fist Fight, with Ice Cube and Charlie Day, which opened with $12-million.

The other new attraction to crack the top ten was the mystery-thriller, A Cure for Wellness, which earned $4-million, good for tenth place.

Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.

