Toddler Struck By SUV Released From Hospital; Police Search For Hit-Run Driver

February 19, 2017 11:27 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Hit-Run accident, KYW Newsradio, Tim Jimenez

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — A toddler, who was struck by an SUV in Montgomery County, has been released from the hospital — but police were still searching for the hit-and-run driver on Sunday.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Knight Park, at Spring Garden Street and Bannockburn Avenue in Ambler.

Police say the victim, a 2-year-old boy, was hit by an SUV as he crossed the road, and the driver kept going.

“He’s small and the operator may have not even realized they actually struck the child and kept going,” said Ambler Police Sergeant Jeff Borkowski.

The boy was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with what authorities described as minor injuries.

Police say the boy was with his parents when this all happened.

Authorities were looking for an older model, black or gray Toyota 4 Runner last seen heading south on Main Street.

