Positively Philadelphia: 2017 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the first time since 1960, the NFL Draft is coming back to Philadelphia, and it’s going to be quite a party.

“It’s now really one of the biggest sporting events in the country,” said Larry Needle, executive director at PHL Sports. “We expect over 200,000 fans to be on hand over three days, half of which we expect to be from out of town.”

“For Philadelphians, that’s part of the beauty of it. Everyone can come. It’s free, it’s open to the public. The actual draft theater will be at the bottom of the Art Museum steps, but it’s gonna be an open-air theater, so even if you don’t happen to have a ticket, you’ll be able to see it, you’ll be able to hear it, and experience the draft firsthand. And there will also be so many other great things going on: interactive games for kids, autographs from some of the biggest stars, lots of memorabilia, Super Bowl trophies and much more,” Needle explained

It begins April 27th and continues through the 29th.

