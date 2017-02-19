Muslim-American Students From Area Colleges Compete In Art And Academia Competitions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Muslim-American student groups from area colleges held a competition at Bucks County Community College today on Sunday to find out who had the smarts and the arts.

The event is called the “Battle of the MSAs,” or Muslim Student Associations.

Students from ten area colleges came together to compete in art and academia. Noor Jemy is President of Philadelphia’s MSA Council, she said it’s a team effort with the entire city.

“We work with the tri-state area and Muslim student organizations at universities such as Drexel, Temple, Lehigh, La Salle, Bucks County Community College, CCP and a few others,” she said.

About 130 students battling in Math Olympics, Jeopardy, essay contests, art and photography.

“This year’s theme is Muslim American Hero. And it basically spotlighting what you define as a hero to be and how they give back to the community.”

But Jemy said it’s really about networking and connecting with each other.

“Being aware that there are people are living among you, who are just as normal as you are, is what we strive for.”