Two City Councilmen Say Pause In Issuing EV Parking Permits Is Temporary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia City Councilmen pushing for a moratorium on electric-vehicle parking say it’s only a temporary measure.
Councilmen David Oh and Mark Squilla say constituents brought the matter to the surface.
Both say complaints about the exclusive parking spaces for electric vehicle owners in certain neighborhoods and a subsequent hearing suggested the 10-year-old law needed review.
Councilman Oh says it has a major flaw…
“This law that we currently have discourages the investment and the development of a citywide and regional electric-charging strategy.”
Councilman Squilla said what the city needs to do is…
“Look at best practices throughout the different municipalities throughout the country,” he said. “And look at ways that we could promote EVs in the city of Philadelphia and make it so that everybody could have access to this.”
In the meantime, the parking authority has stopped issuing EV parking permits.