Mummers Enjoy A Sunny Strut Through Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a beautiful day for a parade in Philadelphia. On Saturday, the third Annual Mummers Mardi Gras Parade was held in the streets Manayunk.
It wasn’t Broad Street, but Main Street is where 16 string bands were strutting their stuff from Shurs Lane to Green Lane.
“Got the beads out, got the beautiful weather and we got all of the string bands,” said Congressman Bob Brady, participating in the fun.
“We got a lot of enthusiasm, they want to take this to other neighborhoods, which we will do, we will take it to neighborhood to neighborhood we are going to try to look at the northeast next,” he said.
A “Mummers Bucket Brigade” collected money from those who lined the street with proceeds going to the Mummers String Band Association.