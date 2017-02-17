UNCF Launches Campaign To Raise Money For Students Who Attend Historically Black Colleges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Black History Month, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) launched a new campaign to raise $500,000 for students who attend historically black colleges and universities.
The campaign is called “Build #BetterFutures.”
“Build #BetterFutures is a national effort to request support for our historically black colleges and universities and the deserving students they serve. By investing in UNCF, you are helping to build a better and brighter future for the next generation of scientists, engineers, educators, clergy and business leaders,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., UNCF executive vice president.
Jenkins adds, “In a month that celebrates African American history and culture, we want to remember education.”
To donate to UNCF’s Build #BetterFutures campaign, click here or text UNCFPHIL to 50555, or contact your local UNCF office at 215-925-9044 to make a contribution.