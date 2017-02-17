Trump Sign Removed from Atlantic City Casino Up for Auction on eBay

February 17, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Donald Trump, Taj Mahal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— As crews  continue to  “de-Trump”  the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City some of his signs have found their way on eBay.

This week crews began removing some of the 17 signs from the former casino, the Press of Atlantic City reports.

The Trump lettering that was affixed to the exterior of the property is apparently up for auction with the starting bid of 5,000.

“For decades, these Sanskrit-style “Trump” signs greeted visitors at the entryway of Donald Trump’s iconic Trump Taj Mahal Casino Hotel in Atlantic City,” the post on eBay reads. “Featuring illuminated ruby-red glass in riveted brass casing, they are as much pieces of art as they are pieces of history.”

The seller says the signs were “procured on site and are in very good condition,”  but the interior bulbs need replaced.

The auction will expire on February 26, 2017.

Trump opened the casino in 1990 but lost control of it in a bankruptcy.

 

 

