Take Two For A New Bike Ramp Off Ben Franklin Bridge

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — The Delaware River Port Authority is taking a second crack at putting a bike ramp on the Camden end of the walking path across the Ben Franklin Bridge.
The idea has been bandied about for more than 5 years. The Authority actually sought bids for the work.
“The bids came in significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate,” DRPA CEO John Hanson told KYW Newsradio. “The estimate was about 4.1 million dollars and the low bid is 8 million dollars.”
So what happened?
“A number of factors resulted in the bids being higher including fabrication and erection of some structural steel, fabrication of ornamental railing and restrictions on the hours that the workers can work because of the close proximity to the active PATCO track,” Hanson added.
Now those estimates are in the 10 million dollar range, and assuming New Jersey approves this plan, the agency will solicit new bids for the work. But the DRPA also has more than 4 million dollars in federal and private grant money targeted for the new ramp.
Hanson hopes to get construction started this summer, with completion targeted for the end of next year.