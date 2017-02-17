Dom Show Notes 021717

February 17, 2017 12:03 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump’s press conference yesterday.

9:05-Shepard Smith attacking President Trump for not answering questions about Russia. 

9:35-Recapping yesterday’s “day without immigrants protest.”

10:00-Andree Seu Peterson from World Magazine joined to discuss her piece on the “no home for hate” signs.

10:45-Neal Zoren with what’s on TV.

11:00-Lisen Stromberg joined discussing the upcoming “Day without Women” protest.

11:15-Game of the week.

11:35-Nina Rosenthal joined discussing her organizing of the “shop in at Nordstrom stores.

11:50-Trump administration considering using the National Guard to gather up illegal immigrants.

