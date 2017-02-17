A Philadelphia Alcohol Distillery Now Allows Visitors To Sip And Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first alcohol distillery in Pennsylvania since prohibition is toasting to a new phase in its decade old business. The Philadelphia craft spirits scene continues to grow in popularity. There’s a new Fishtown facility where visitors can take tours and imbibe in all the fun.

Philadelphia Distillery, home to Blue Coat Gin and other premium spirits traded in there old facility in northeast Philadelphia for a new one in Fishtown. It’s three times larger, a 15,000-square foot, former metal company’s warehouse.

Aaron Selya is head distiller who has a bio chemistry back ground. He said building the flavors is an art, but science is definitely involved.

“Making sure the spirit comes off each time, making sure that the runs go off in a timely manner and making sure everything goes off the way it should, is a science,” Selya said.

Andrew Auwerda is the president and co-founder of Philadelphia Distillery. He said the popularity of craft spirits has been growing since he started a decade ago.

At the moment, there’s no indication of it slowing down anytime soon.

“First craft distilling license in Pennsylvania since prohibition and we are really proud of that and it has given us the ability to really expand our business over the years, but we have a lots of competition now other great distilleries. Across the state there are more than 50 distilleries now in Pennsylvania.”

The new Fishtown distillery also has a 3,000 square-foot craft cocktail bar and lounge, where Canyon Shayer is the bartender, shaking and stirring signature cocktail drinks.

The public is invited to imbibe in the fun starting this Sunday and Monday 1:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with Tours start up on Thursday.