VIDEO: Suspects Crash Car Into South Philly Store Before Taking Cash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the hunt for three suspects who allegedly burglarized a store in South Philadelphia.
Authorities say around 11:20 p.m. on February 2, three males were captured on surveillance video gaining entry to Lou’s Wholesale on the 1500 block of South 7th Street by driving a car into the front of the building.
Police say two suspects then entered the business, went straight to the office and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The third suspect, police say, remained outside blocking traffic with a getaway vehicle.
After the burglary, police say the suspects ran out of the building and met the third suspect with the getaway vehicle.
They were all last seen headed west on Reed Street.
Police urge anyone with information to contact South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014.