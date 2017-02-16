Popular SNL Prop Created By MontCo Production Company

by Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday Night Live has a Montgomery County company to thank for a popular prop that has taken television screens, and the internet, by storm.

Monkey Boys Productions, which makes props, puppets, and other practical effects, constructed the now-famous motorized lectern used by comedian Melissa McCarthy during a skit where she portrayed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Monkey Boys co-founder Marc Petrosino says SNL requested the lectern on a Wednesday and they got to work under a hard deadline.

“Ran out the door Friday morning, got it up to SNL. Spent some rehearsal time teaching Melissa McCarthy how to drive it, then watching her try to run people over it was a lot of fun,” said Petrosino

He says he and his partner Michael Latini have worked on numerous film, stage, and TV productions over the years, including the Ellen Show and Sesame Street, but this has garnered the most attention by far. And it definitely left them awe-struck

“It was amazing. It’s just such a thrill to be there in general,” Petrosino said.

Petrosino says they’ve been getting great feedback on their lectern, and they hope to do more work with SNL in the future.