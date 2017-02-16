BREAKING1 Killed In Accident Involving Tractor Trailer In DelCo.

Man With ‘Prominent Nose’ Keeps Breaking Into South Jersey Deli: NJSP

February 16, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Bridgeton, New Jersey State Police, Upper Deerfield Township

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. (CBS)—New Jersey State Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a men who keeps breaking into a deli in South Jersey.

Police say on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 of 2016, the suspect is captured on video smashing the windows of the Red Barn Deli in Bridgeton.

Once inside, police say the suspect steals cigarettes and lottery tickets, but leaves the “salt-cured, cold-cut delicacies inexplicably untouched.”

The suspect has allegedly stolen more than 30 packs of cigarettes and an unknown number of lottery tickets.

Investigators described the suspect as having a “prominent nose” with his face partially covered with a mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police.

