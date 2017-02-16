Is Spring In The Air? Not Just Yet.

by Suzanne Monaghan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been some early signs of spring: mild weather, some buds on trees, and blooms breaking through the ground.
Highs are expected in the 60s this weekend, so is that a sign that spring is in the air?
“I would say don’t close the book on winter just yet,” says CBS 3 Meteorologist Katie Fehlinger.
She says the rest of February will be at least slightly above average, but the beginning of March until the official first day of spring temps will hover slightly above and slightly below average.
“Typical highs at that time frame would be into the 50s, lows would drop into the 30s, so that could mean maybe some ice events. That would of course all depend on timing. There’s nothing set in stone there,” said Fehlinger
And she points out that timing is everything when it comes to the forecast, so she can’t rule out snow for the rest of the season.