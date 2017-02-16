NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Is Spring In The Air? Not Just Yet.

February 16, 2017 4:26 PM By Suzanne Monaghan
Filed Under: Suzanne Monaghan, Weather

by Suzanne Monaghan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been some early signs of spring: mild weather, some buds on trees, and blooms breaking through the ground.

Highs are expected in the 60s this weekend, so is that a sign that spring is in the air?

“I would say don’t close the book on winter just yet,” says CBS 3 Meteorologist Katie Fehlinger.

She says the rest of February will be at least slightly above average, but the beginning of March until the official first day of spring temps will hover slightly above and slightly below average.

“Typical highs at that time frame would be into the 50s, lows would drop into the 30s, so that could mean maybe some ice events. That would of course all depend on timing. There’s nothing set in stone there,” said Fehlinger

And she points out that timing is everything when it comes to the forecast, so she can’t rule out snow for the rest of the season.

More from Suzanne Monaghan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Phillies Put Single Game Tickets On Sale
Warm Charter Getaway

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia