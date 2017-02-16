CBS News: Harward Turns Down National Security Adviser Job Over Dispute With Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — According to a CBS News report, Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down President Donald Trump’s offer to serve as the national security adviser after the resignation of Michael Flynn.
Flynn resigned due to questions regarding his contact with Russian officials. President Trump defended Flynn on Thursday during a press conference. “Mike Flynn is a fine person,” he said. “He was just doing his job…I don’t think he did anything wrong.”
Trump Goes After Media During Press Conference Announcing Labor Secretary Pick
According to the report, Harward and the Trump administration had a dispute over staffing the security council. CBS News says sources told them that Harward wanted to have his own team and that the White House “resisted.”
The report says that the president told Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland that she could keep her job, but Harward, a former Navy SEAL, refused to keep her on board.