Brewery Offers Paid Puppy Leave For New Dog Owners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The stress of leaving your new puppy at home while you head to work can be overbearing for some, which is why one brewery is taking action with paid puppy leave.

The Scotland-based BrewDog has introduced Puppy Parental Leave across their company, giving new dog owners a week off from their job.

“We have noticed that our people also care about many things but have two main focuses above all others – our beer and their dogs. We totally get that. That’s why we let them bring their four-legged friends to work at BrewDog, and why we are now going one better with the latest awesome – or should that be pawesome – staff perk,” BrewDog said on their website. “Having dogs in our offices makes everyone else more chilled and relaxed – but we know only too well that having a new arrival – whether a mewling pup or unsettled rescue dog – can be stressful for human and hound both.”

The company says the effort will support nervy canines and their owners in those all-important first few days of the greatest relationship a person can have.

Paid puppy leave is just part of BrewDog’s effort to be “to be the best company to work for, ever.”

And if you weren’t sold there, the brewery also lets workers bring their four-legged friends to work ANYTIME.

BrewDog is set to open a brand new brewery here in the United States sometime soon.

The 42 acres of land will feature a US offices, a visitor center, a craft beer inspired restaurant and an amazing taproom in Canal Winchester, Ohio.