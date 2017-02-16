Atlantic City Officer Arrested For Alleged Assault of Girlfriend

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—An Atlantic City police officer has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.
According to police, Dayton Brown, 44, of Galloway, NJ was arrested after police say a concerned citizen notified Internal Affairs that a woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend and was currently being treated at an area hospital.
Details surrounding the assault have not been released, but release say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Brown, who has been on the force for 10 years, has been suspended without pay.
He remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on aggravated assault charges.