NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Atlantic City Officer Arrested For Alleged Assault of Girlfriend

February 16, 2017 5:40 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—An Atlantic City police officer has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

According to police, Dayton Brown, 44, of Galloway, NJ was arrested after police say a concerned citizen notified Internal Affairs that a woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend and was currently being treated at an area hospital.

Details surrounding the assault have not been released, but release say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Brown, who has been on the force for 10 years, has been suspended without pay.

He remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on aggravated assault charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia