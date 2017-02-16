5 In Custody After Gun Fire Leads To Police Chase In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Five people are being questioned after a police chase ends right in front of the Pennsylvania State Police barracks on Belmont Avenue on Thursday.
Philadelphia police tell CBS 3, they started chasing a white Acura on Alden Avenue in Cobbs Creek after reports of shots fired.
They took one person into custody at that location, but the car took off down the Schuylkill Expressway.
Police eventually stopped the care and took four others into custody.
There have been no reports of any injuries related to this incident.