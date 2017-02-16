3 On Your Side: Get The Best President’s Day Deals

by Jim Donovan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you have any shopping planned over the long President’s Day weekend?

If you do, 3 On Your Side’s Jim Donovan has a look at what you can expect from the sales this year, and what the best deals will be.

When it comes to sales, President’s Day offers some of the biggest shopping discounts early in a new year.

“President’s Day is a great holiday for stores to make some sales in what is otherwise a very quiet shopping season, so shoppers can take advantage of that,” said Ben Glaser with dealnews.com

He says some sales are already underway.

“We’re already seeing Best Buy sales having started earlier this week, and that’s one of the most popular we see all season,” said Glaser.

At Best Buy and other retailers, expect deep discounts on tech products like laptops and TV’s.

At big box stores like Target, Costo, and Walmart, you’ll find deals on kitchenware and small appliances.

The same goes for special retailers like Williams-Sonoma.

Keep an eye out for mattress sales too. President’s Day is second only to Memorial Day for snagging a mattress deal.

Also, now is the time to stock up on winter clothing, especially outerwear.

“It’s the second year in a row that a mild winter has hit retailers really hard, leaving them with a glut of winter clothing. So they’re really desperate to offer that stuff,” Glaser said.